Security Audit Of Police Lines, Tank Conducted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) DSP City, Saleem Khan on Thursday conducted a security audit of the police lines to thoroughly review the current security arrangements and identify any potential shortcomings.
According to the police spokesman, during the audit which was conducted following directives of the DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan, the DSP carried out inspected bulletproof vests, helmets, and the cleanliness of weapons.
He also assessed the alertness of the personnel to ensure they are fully prepared for emergency situations.
In light of the current security situation, he instructed the policemen to remain vigilant.
A detailed report highlighting the identified shortcomings in security arrangements was submitted with suggestions to senior officials concerned.
He also expressed the commitment to ensuring public safety by improving security measures, adding that these inspection processes lead to establishing an effective security system.
