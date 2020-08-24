UrduPoint.com
Security Beef Up In Abbottabad During Muharram: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah said that fool proof security arrangements have been made by the district administration and police in holding processions and gatherings in Muharram

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah said that fool proof security arrangements have been made by the district administration and police in holding processions and gatherings in Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner while presiding over a meeting of scholars, businessmen and social personalities of different schools of thought on the occasion of Muharram said that there will be fool proof security during the processions of Muharram by the district administration and police.

He directed the departments concerned to take all possible measures to facilitate the common peoples during Muharram processions.

He urged the all stakeholders to cooperate with District Administration and Police during Muharram.

