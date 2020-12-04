Security beef up in province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday directed to further beef up security across the province.

He directed the RPOs and DPOs to increase the force around sensitive buildings and public places.

He said that timings of patrolling of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and other patrolling teams should be increased at public places.

He directed the officers to speed up search, sweep and intelligence operations in all districts ofthe province besides further improving checking on inter-provincial and inter-district check posts.