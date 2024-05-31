Security Beefed Up
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) District Police Officer Sargodha Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi has said that Sargodha police, following instructions of the Punjab government, provided foolproof security to 139 churches in Sargodha.
Talking to APP, he said that 1500 security men including Elite Force jawans had been deployed for the provision of security to Christians.
