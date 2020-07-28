Security beefed up across AJK ahead of Eid Ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) : The security has been tightened across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including the district of Mirpur with the deployment of extra police force at various busiest and sensitive sites in the city and other parts of the area to strictly maintain the peaceful environment on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

On the special directives of the AJK government in connection with fool proof security to maintain peace and order across AJK, the additional security staff including police force headed by magistrates has been deputed at all the busy places including bazars and shopping malls in order to maintain law and order situation and to discourage and deal with any eventuality, the official sources said.

The sources continued that the police force has been put on alert and vigilant to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the busiest shopping centers and shopping malls and the places of worships - the mosques of all sects, across the state.

The round-the-clock police patrol has also been intensified for maintaining full security across the Mirpur district and the tehsil headquarters besides all other small and major towns and villages across the area. The administration has also deputed security personnel in plain clothes to keep a vigilant eye on unscrupulous and suspicious elements, they added.

It may be added that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, traditional unprecedented sectarian harmony and brotherhood prevails among the people of all sects and religions across AJK including Mirpur division besides exceptionally peaceful and conducive environment to celebrate their religious festivals by the people of all sects and religions.