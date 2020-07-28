UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Beefed Up Across AJK Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Security beefed up across AJK ahead of Eid Ul Azha

The security has been tightened across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including the district of Mirpur with the deployment of extra police force at various busiest and sensitive sites in the city and other parts of the area to strictly maintain the peaceful environment on the occasion of Eid ul Azha

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) : The security has been tightened across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including the district of Mirpur with the deployment of extra police force at various busiest and sensitive sites in the city and other parts of the area to strictly maintain the peaceful environment on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

On the special directives of the AJK government in connection with fool proof security to maintain peace and order across AJK, the additional security staff including police force headed by magistrates has been deputed at all the busy places including bazars and shopping malls in order to maintain law and order situation and to discourage and deal with any eventuality, the official sources said.

The sources continued that the police force has been put on alert and vigilant to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the busiest shopping centers and shopping malls and the places of worships - the mosques of all sects, across the state.

The round-the-clock police patrol has also been intensified for maintaining full security across the Mirpur district and the tehsil headquarters besides all other small and major towns and villages across the area. The administration has also deputed security personnel in plain clothes to keep a vigilant eye on unscrupulous and suspicious elements, they added.

It may be added that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, traditional unprecedented sectarian harmony and brotherhood prevails among the people of all sects and religions across AJK including Mirpur division besides exceptionally peaceful and conducive environment to celebrate their religious festivals by the people of all sects and religions.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Alert Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All Government

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

1 hour ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

2 hours ago

Traders obstruct lockdown enforcement teams, negot ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.