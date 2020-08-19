UrduPoint.com
Security Beefed Up Across AJK Ahead Of Muharramul Haraam

Wed 19th August 2020

Security beefed up across AJK ahead of Muharramul Haraam

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :, Aug 19 (APP):In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), law enforcement authorities have moved to beef up security to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram ul Haraam ahead of Youm-e-Ashur on Muharram 10th.

With the induction of extra police contingents at sensitive points especially places of worships and Imam bargahs, have been under high security alert to maintain peace to counter any untoward incident during religious gatherings of Muharram, official sources told APP here on Wednesday.

It may be added that complete sectarian harmony prevails across Azad Jammu and Kashmir following the full mutual sectarian harmony and brotherhood among the Muslims belonging to all schools of thought and sects besides minorities.

AJK administration including the State Police authorities finalized security arrangements across AJK including all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in this division.

The authorities have decided to put the police on high alert at all the entry and exit points leading to the AJK districts to discourage entry of any unscrupulous and anti-social element.

Besides deputy inspector generals of police of all three divisions, deputy commissioners of all ten districts of AJK as well as the concerned district police chiefs and senior officials of other law enforcement agencies would ink the fool proof security arrangements in this connection.

Authorities have principally decided to post additional police forces in plain clothes besides in uniform at all the vulnerable points in AJK to maintain peace during Muharram ul Haraam.

"An additional police force is being deputed all over AJK including all three districts of Mirpur division to maintain peace and tranquility during the sacred month" the official said while elaborating the security arrangements being taken in this district during Muharram-ul-haraam.

