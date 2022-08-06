Security beefed up across AJK ahead of Youm e Ashura on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 06 (APP):The AJK administration has directed all the law enforcement authorities including state police to ensure complete harmony and peace during the Youm-e-Ashura - the 10th of Muharram, to be observed on August 09 (Tuesday) with full respect and honor.

The official sources told APP here on Saturday that with the induction of extra police contingents at the vulnerable points - the places of worships including the Imambargahs were in high security alert to maintain peace and tranquility - with prime focus to frustrate any untoward incident in the area during religious gatherings of Muharram.

The administration were giving final touches to the fool proof security arrangements across AJK including all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in this division.

The authorities have decided to put the police on high alert at all the entry and exit points leading to the AJK districts to discourage the entry of any unscrupulous and anti-social element.

Besides Divisional Commissioners and DIGs of police of all three divisions, Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts of AJK as well as the concerned district police chiefs and senior officials of other law enforcement agencies have finalized the fool proof security arrangements for implementation during whole of the holy month especially on the sanctified days of 9th and 10th of Muharram ul Haram.

Authorities have also decided to post additional police forces in plain clothes besides in uniform at all the vulnerable points in AJK to maintain peace and order during Muharram ul Haraam.

"An additional police force is being deputed all over AJK including all three districts of Mirpur division to maintain peace and tranquility during the sacred month", the official said while elaborating the security arrangements being devised in this lake district of during Muharram.