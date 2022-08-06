UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed Up Across AJK Ahead Of Youm E Ashura On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Security beefed up across AJK ahead of Youm e Ashura on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 06 (APP):The AJK administration has directed all the law enforcement authorities including state police to ensure complete harmony and peace during the Youm-e-Ashura - the 10th of Muharram, to be observed on August 09 (Tuesday) with full respect and honor.

The official sources told APP here on Saturday that with the induction of extra police contingents at the vulnerable points - the places of worships including the Imambargahs were in high security alert to maintain peace and tranquility - with prime focus to frustrate any untoward incident in the area during religious gatherings of Muharram.

The administration were giving final touches to the fool proof security arrangements across AJK including all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in this division.

The authorities have decided to put the police on high alert at all the entry and exit points leading to the AJK districts to discourage the entry of any unscrupulous and anti-social element.

Besides Divisional Commissioners and DIGs of police of all three divisions, Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts of AJK as well as the concerned district police chiefs and senior officials of other law enforcement agencies have finalized the fool proof security arrangements for implementation during whole of the holy month especially on the sanctified days of 9th and 10th of Muharram ul Haram.

Authorities have also decided to post additional police forces in plain clothes besides in uniform at all the vulnerable points in AJK to maintain peace and order during Muharram ul Haraam.

"An additional police force is being deputed all over AJK including all three districts of Mirpur division to maintain peace and tranquility during the sacred month", the official said while elaborating the security arrangements being devised in this lake district of during Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Alert Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Post All Muharram

Recent Stories

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace use ..

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

54 minutes ago
 Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian inclu ..

Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian including five years old girl marty ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

2 hours ago
 PM establishes relief fund assistance for people o ..

PM establishes relief fund assistance for people of flooded areas

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.