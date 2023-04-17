UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed Up Across AJK For Eid Ul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) : Apr 17 (APP) ::Security has been beefed up across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to maintain peace for Eid ul Fitr.

On the directions for foolproof security to maintain peace, an additional police force would be deputed at all the busy places including bazaars and shopping malls in order to maintain law and order situation.

They said that the police force has been put on high alert and vigilance to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the busiest shopping centers and shopping malls.

Round-the-clock police patrol has also been intensified for maintaining full security across the district as the tehsil headquarters besides all other small and major towns and villages across the area.

