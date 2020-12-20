UrduPoint.com
Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Christmas: CPO

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Security beefed up ahead of Christmas: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Sunday said the security has been beefed up around churches ahead of Christmas.

Under security plan, he said, people would be checked at entrance of churches, adding, walk-through gates and metal detectors would be installed by the Special Branch and Civil Defence.

Additionally, he added, the entry and exit points of the venues would be blocked by barbed wires and barriers and only one point would be opened.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons, he said.

City Traffic Police has designed special traffic plan to maintain smooth traffic flow on city roads on the eve of Christmas and Vehicles would not be parked around the churches to avoid any untoward incident, he informed.

CPO also extended his felicitations for Christmas.

Meanwhile, preparations of the forthcoming Christmas festival are in full swing in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the Christian community living across the country is preparing to celebrate their religious festival with great zeal and fervor.

