Open Menu

Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Security beefed up ahead of Eid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police have beefed up security across the district to prevent any untoward incident during the upcoming event of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police have deployed officials at all entry and exit points of the district.

The officials have been directed to ensure comprehensive checking of everyone before entry and exit in the district to prevent any untoward incident during Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations.

In this regard, the police on Sunday, arrested an accused Muhammad Ejaz and recovered illegal weapons from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused, police sources added.

However, the DPO Syed Husnain Haider has also ordered increasing police patrolling in the district. He has also instructed police to set up pickets at different areas.

APP/shn/thh

Related Topics

Police Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

15 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

15 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

16 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

16 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

17 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

17 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan