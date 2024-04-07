Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Eid
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police have beefed up security across the district to prevent any untoward incident during the upcoming event of Eid-Ul-Fitr.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police have deployed officials at all entry and exit points of the district.
The officials have been directed to ensure comprehensive checking of everyone before entry and exit in the district to prevent any untoward incident during Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations.
In this regard, the police on Sunday, arrested an accused Muhammad Ejaz and recovered illegal weapons from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused, police sources added.
However, the DPO Syed Husnain Haider has also ordered increasing police patrolling in the district. He has also instructed police to set up pickets at different areas.
APP/shn/thh
