Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations In AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Security beefed up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Sep, 2025) In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), including all the three districts of Mirpur division, the authorities restructured and beefed up the security to maintain peace and order during the most sanctified Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations on September 6, official sources said on Thursday.

The official sources told APP that although complete peace and order persists in AJK , yet the fool-proof the security had been beefed up in all ten districts of the state to maintain peace and order during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

In the wake of the measures to tighten the security, the checking at all the routes leading to AJK – the exit and entry points including Mangla, Kohala, Azad Pattan, Gujrat-Bhimbher Road and Dhan Galli, had been intensified, they added.

The police chiefs of all ten AJK districts have been directed to keep the police contingents alert and vigilant to maintain peace and order during Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and other sacred Eid Milaad un Nabi (PBUH) congregations.

APP/ahr/378

