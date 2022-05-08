UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed Up At Churches

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik, here on Sunday enhanced security at churches.

According to a police spokesman, the Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches. CPO further ordered for conducting effective patrolling in their respective areas and plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen should also perform duties near the churches and public places. Along with this, the police also decided to take strict action against beggars and asked hotel owners to maintain a proper check in and out records of visitors, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

