Security Beefed Up At Churches In Pindi
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Sunday enhanced security at churches.
According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.
He informed that Rawalpindi police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches.
CPO further ordered effective patrolling in their respective areas and Plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen should also perform duties near the churches and public places.
Along with this, police also decided to take strict action against beggars and asked hotels to maintain a proper check in and out records of the visitors, the spokesman added.
