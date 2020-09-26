The police have beefed up security at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) female Member of National Assembly (MNA) as protective measure in the wake of an incident that took place on Sept 24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The police have beefed up security at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) female Member of National Assembly (MNA) as protective measure in the wake of an incident that took place on Sept 24.

According to police, former PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry was allegedly injured in an incident that occurred near the residence of the MNA in Abdullah Garden. After the incident, security had been tightened outside MNA's residence. However, no party has so far approached the police for registration of case and further action.