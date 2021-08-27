Security beefed up at Torkham

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :In the wake of bomb blasts in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the Pakistani authorities have further beefed up security measures at Torkham Border crossing in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Levies Authorities strict surveillance of people was being carried out at Torkham Border while pedestrian crossing and trade activities continued uninterrupted at the Friendship Gate (Bab e Dosti).

The authorities further said that extra security measures have been adopted on Pakistani side of the border while entry points of the city were also being strictly monitored.