ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan said that more than 1000 policemen and officers deployed at various places to provide fool proof security to pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal for the Baisakhi Mela.

.

"It is a part of our duty to provide security to Sikh pilgrims coming to our land to perform religious festival,he said."