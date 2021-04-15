UrduPoint.com
Security Beefed Up During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:28 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana on Thursday issued special directives to take extra security measures during the holy month of Ramazan in the district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana on Thursday issued special directives to take extra security measures during the holy month of Ramazan in the district.

The SSP Larkana asked Special Branch, Traffic Police and concerned officers of the district to ensure peace during the holy month.

He also directed for security measures at all mosques, Imambargahs, and shopping centres and main bazaars and also during Iftar and Sehr and posting of the DIB officials to keep a vigil on suspected anti-social elements.

The SSP also asked the Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on busy thoroughfares and main markets.

