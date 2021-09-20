Security beefed up for anti polio vaccination drive: CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ehsan Monday said that security has been beefed up across the district to ensure peaceful conduct of anti polio vaccination.

Talking to media here at Cantonment board after administering anti polio drops to children under the age of five, he said that all the SHO, SDPOs have been directed to remain alert during the vaccination drive, adding that police pickets, patrolling of mobile and rider squads have also been increased in the city to avert any untoward incident.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure peaceful conduct of anti vaccination against the crippling disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kohat imposed section 144 for three days across the district in the wake of killing of a police official who was deployed at polio duty.

During period, pillion riding, display and carrying weapons would remain banned and violators would be strictly dealt with, he warned.