Open Menu

Security Beefed Up For Chehlum Processions In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Security beefed up for Chehlum processions in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting was held in Islamabad on Tuesday to ensure peaceful and peaceful conduct of Chehlam processions and majlis.

The meeting was attended by scholars of all Masaliks, members of the Peace Committee, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, magistrates, representatives of law enforcement organizations, traffic police, Islamabad police superintendents, directors of emergency and disaster management, revenue staff, local government, and other stakeholders.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, in which all the concerns were raised by the participants.

The participants discussed the security and other arrangements for the processions and gatherings in Islamabad regarding the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

They also discussed the need to maintain peace and order during the Chehlum.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the participants that all necessary security arrangements would be made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Chehlum processions.

He said that the District Administration, CDA, MCI, Sanitation, and other law enforcement agencies will be involved in maintaining law and order.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need to work together to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of Chehlam processions and majlis.

The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and help maintain peace and order during the Chehlum observance.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Traffic Capital Development Authority All Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

37 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

1 hour ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

1 hour ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

1 hour ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

1 hour ago
DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

2 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

3 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

3 hours ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan