Open Menu

Security Beefed Up For Christmas, New Year Night

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Security beefed up for Christmas, New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad police have beefed up security for Christmas and New Year night activities across the district.

Chairing a meeting at Police Lines Complex here on Sunday, SSP Operations Faisalabad Malik Tariq Mehmood discussed various key measures for security including deployment of Dolphin force, effective patrolling plans and strict monitoring of criminal activities.

He stressed the need of accelerating the arrest of wanted criminals, tightening the noose around drug dealers and enhancing night patrols.

He issued special instructions to conduct search operations in all police jurisdictions to maintain peace and order in the city especially during Christmas and New Year night activities.

He also directed the police officials to ensure full safety of Christian worship places and in this connection, security plans should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He also highlighted the importance of deploying alert personnel and aid that they should use walk-through gates for entry while elite force vehicles should remain on patrolling in surrounding areas of churches.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was chalked out for the protection of sensitive locations including banks and district courts especially during holiday.

Following the instructions, the police beefed up security measures at Christian worship places on Sunday while the SPs, circle officers and SHOs checked the security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions, a police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Christmas Vehicles Alert Circle Criminals Sunday Christian All

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

37 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

1 hour ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

3 hours ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

4 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

4 hours ago
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

4 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

4 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

5 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

7 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan