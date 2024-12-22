Security Beefed Up For Christmas, New Year Night
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad police have beefed up security for Christmas and New Year night activities across the district.
Chairing a meeting at Police Lines Complex here on Sunday, SSP Operations Faisalabad Malik Tariq Mehmood discussed various key measures for security including deployment of Dolphin force, effective patrolling plans and strict monitoring of criminal activities.
He stressed the need of accelerating the arrest of wanted criminals, tightening the noose around drug dealers and enhancing night patrols.
He issued special instructions to conduct search operations in all police jurisdictions to maintain peace and order in the city especially during Christmas and New Year night activities.
He also directed the police officials to ensure full safety of Christian worship places and in this connection, security plans should be implemented in letter and spirit.
He also highlighted the importance of deploying alert personnel and aid that they should use walk-through gates for entry while elite force vehicles should remain on patrolling in surrounding areas of churches.
He said that a comprehensive strategy was chalked out for the protection of sensitive locations including banks and district courts especially during holiday.
Following the instructions, the police beefed up security measures at Christian worship places on Sunday while the SPs, circle officers and SHOs checked the security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions, a police spokesman said.
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
04 drug peddlers held during operation2 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up for Christmas, New Year night2 minutes ago
-
2 cops suspended over abuse of powers3 minutes ago
-
Six held on violation of tenancy law12 minutes ago
-
Schools asked to set up Environmental Societies till Jan 3112 minutes ago
-
NPC organises free health fair for journalists13 minutes ago
-
Inflation rate at lowest level in six years: Bilal Kayani23 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested during successful operation33 minutes ago
-
Martyrs’ sacrifices to never be forgotten: COAS Gen Asim Munir42 minutes ago
-
Sepoy Tayyab Ali laid to rest with full military honours in Haripur42 minutes ago
-
Best performing LESCO officers honoured42 minutes ago
-
Four incidents of fire reported during 8 hours52 minutes ago