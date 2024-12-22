Security beefed up for Christmas, New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad police have beefed up security for Christmas and New Year night activities across the district.

Chairing a meeting at Police Lines Complex here on Sunday, SSP Operations Faisalabad Malik Tariq Mehmood discussed various key measures for security including deployment of Dolphin force, effective patrolling plans and strict monitoring of criminal activities.

He stressed the need of accelerating the arrest of wanted criminals, tightening the noose around drug dealers and enhancing night patrols.

He issued special instructions to conduct search operations in all police jurisdictions to maintain peace and order in the city especially during Christmas and New Year night activities.

He also directed the police officials to ensure full safety of Christian worship places and in this connection, security plans should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He also highlighted the importance of deploying alert personnel and aid that they should use walk-through gates for entry while elite force vehicles should remain on patrolling in surrounding areas of churches.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was chalked out for the protection of sensitive locations including banks and district courts especially during holiday.

Following the instructions, the police beefed up security measures at Christian worship places on Sunday while the SPs, circle officers and SHOs checked the security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions, a police spokesman said.