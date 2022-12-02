Security beefed up for Pak-England cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Nasir Mehmood Satti on Friday beefed up security for the Pak-England cricket match.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Friday visited the cricket stadium and checked all the security arrangements. The RPO had directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the match, he said.The RPO while reviewing the security ordered high-quality arrangements, he added.

He said that shuttle buses were providing pick and drop facility and both the teams were being provided box security.

"All-out arrangements were made for peaceful holding of matches," he added. The CPO also directed to make the best arrangements inside and outside of the stadium.

He directed to follow the traffic plan in letter and spirit and said that citizens should not face any difficulty in this regard.

Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari during his visit checked point-to-point duties of cops and other arrangements.

He directed the police officials to ensure foolproof security for the match.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SP Rawal, SP Saddar, SP Security and other senior officers were present.

They also briefed the CPO about all the arrangements including the flow of traffic during the match.

He informed that 7000 cops had been deployed to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The RPO had instructed the police officers to utilize all available resources for foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during Pak-England cricket match.

The spokesman informed that 432 Traffic Wardens were performing duties in the circle to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users.

Traffic Police on the directives of the RPO were making all-out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic during the match, he said adding, special parking areas have also been provided at two places, Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road and Government Degree College for Boys 5th Road to facilitate the citizens.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police performing duties during the cricket match.

The citizens have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

