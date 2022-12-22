Security beefed up for peaceful observance of Christmas: DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Thursday said that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful observance of Christmas in the district.

During his visit to churches in the district to review the security arrangements, he ordered the officers and jawans to remain on high alert on the eve of Christmas and provide foolproof security besides facilitating the Christian community.

The DPO also met the administrators of the churches and directed police officers to finalise the security arrangements along with the administrations of the churches.

On this occasion, he presented a Christmas cake to the Christian community on behalf of Kohat Police and expressed best wishes.

He said that police patrolling has been increased in the city while security checking at all entry and exist points of the city has also beefed up, adding that electronic monitoring was being carried out with the help of CCTV cameras in the premises of the churches and the adjacent area to foil nefarious designs of anti state elements.

He urged christian community to also remain vigilant and keep eye on suspicious persons on the eve of Christmas.