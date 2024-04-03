Open Menu

Security Beefed Up In AJK Ahead Of Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) In anticipation of Eid ul Fitr, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) has ramped up security measures, particularly in Mirpur division, following directives from the state government.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at busy areas, including bazaars, shopping malls, and mosques, to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the religious festival.

Authorities have instructed an increase in police patrols across all district and tehsil headquarters, as well as in small towns and villages, with plainclothes security personnel monitoring suspicious activities.

Despite AJK's prevailing peace, heightened security measures are being implemented to ensure a peaceful Eid celebration.

District magistrates, police chiefs, and station heads have been tasked with maintaining peace and order through diligent patrolling in their respective jurisdictions.

AJK remains under full control of the authorities, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining peace and security during the festive period.

