Security Beefed Up In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, foolproof security measures have been taken in Bahawalpur like other restricts of the province.

The spokesman for Bahawalpur police told on Sunday that the office of IGP Punjab had directed to take security measures in the province.

Following the directives of IGP Punjab, District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed to increase the patrolling on roads and provide required and adequate security to important installations, he said.

He said that security had been increased at religious places, markets, bazaars and government installations.

It is the duty of the district police to maintain law and order in the district, said the DPO Bahawalpur.

