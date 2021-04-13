Security beefed up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Sajid Kiani on Monday directed to put security on high alert in the provincial metropolis to maintain law and order.

In this regard, he has issued necessary directions to all the divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people.

He directed the officials to properly check all the vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

The DIG said that the police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation of the city.

All divisional SPs have been directed to brief the policemen, about sensitivity of the duty and security threats, he added.

The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.