Security Beefed Up In City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Security beefed up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The security has been beefed up in the provincial capital followed by a blast in Johar Town.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani on Wednesday directed all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for a thorough checking of people.

He directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exist points of the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation of the city.

He also directed the divisional SPs to brief policemen about the sensitivity of duty and security threats.

The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directedto conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.

