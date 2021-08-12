UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed Up In City

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani on Thursday directed to put security on high alert in the Punjab capital.

In this regard, he issued directions to divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people.

He directed officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exist points of the city.

The DIG said the police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation in the city.

All divisional SPs had been directed to brief the policemen about sensitivity of the duty and security, he added.

The personnel of Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) had also been directedto conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.

