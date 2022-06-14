Security beefed up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday directed to beef up security in the provincial capital, including the Punjab Assembly.

Maintaining law and order, protection of life and property of citizens was the first priority, he added.

The CCPO said: "We will not allow any one to disturb law and order in the city".

More than 500 officials, including a SP, two DSPs and seven SHOs, were deployed, he added.

The CCPO directed to tighten security arrangements in and around the Punjab Assembly,adding that unauthorized person or vehicle would not be allowed to enter theassembly premises.