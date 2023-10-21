Open Menu

Security Beefed Up In City

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Security beefed up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The security had been heightened in the wake of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s arrival

in the city on Saturday.

Police sources told APP that from Airport to Minar-e-Pakistan 10,000 security personnel performed

their duties and 3,000 traffic wardens had been deputed to keep traffic flow smooth

in the provincial metropolis.

The city administration made arrangements for parking of vehicles on Bund Road,

Larri Adda and near the Ring Road while monitoring of caravans and the venue of

PML-N rally (Minar-e-Pakistan) was monitored through CCTV cameras.

According to police sources, vigilant security personnel guarded the route from Lahore

Airport to Minar-e-Pakistan while personnel of law enforcement agencies in plain clothes

were also deputed on entry and exit points and main arteries of the city.

Patrolling of security forces was also ensured round-the-clock.

The sources told APP that monitoring of the rally was done through the

Safe City Authority’s CCTV cameras.

Search operations had been conducted by the security agencies around venue

of the rally.

Meanwhile, a special train from Sukkur while another from KPK ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’

reached here afternoon. The caravans from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan,

Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Peshawar, Quetta, Haiderabad, DI Khan, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and

other parts of the country reached Minar-e-Pakistan.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vehicles Road Traffic Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Sukkur Jhelum From Airport

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

25 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

3 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

3 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

3 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

4 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

4 hours ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan