Security beefed up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The security had been heightened in the wake of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s arrival

in the city on Saturday.

Police sources told APP that from Airport to Minar-e-Pakistan 10,000 security personnel performed

their duties and 3,000 traffic wardens had been deputed to keep traffic flow smooth

in the provincial metropolis.

The city administration made arrangements for parking of vehicles on Bund Road,

Larri Adda and near the Ring Road while monitoring of caravans and the venue of

PML-N rally (Minar-e-Pakistan) was monitored through CCTV cameras.

According to police sources, vigilant security personnel guarded the route from Lahore

Airport to Minar-e-Pakistan while personnel of law enforcement agencies in plain clothes

were also deputed on entry and exit points and main arteries of the city.

Patrolling of security forces was also ensured round-the-clock.

The sources told APP that monitoring of the rally was done through the

Safe City Authority’s CCTV cameras.

Search operations had been conducted by the security agencies around venue

of the rally.

Meanwhile, a special train from Sukkur while another from KPK ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’

reached here afternoon. The caravans from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan,

Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Peshawar, Quetta, Haiderabad, DI Khan, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and

other parts of the country reached Minar-e-Pakistan.