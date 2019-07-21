UrduPoint.com
Security Beefed Up In City

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Sunday directed to put security on high alert in the provincial metropolis to maintain law and order.

In this regard, he issued necessary directions to all the divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people. He also directed the officials to properly check all the vehicles at entry and existing points of the city.

The DIG said that the police would conducted search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation of the city.

All divisional SPs have been directed to brief the policemen, about sensitivity of the duty and security threats, he added.

The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.

Ashfaq Khan said that police officers reviewed security arrangements at all important places and sensitive installations on daily basis to avoid any untoward incident.

The policemen have also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he added.

