UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Beefed Up In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:40 PM

Security beefed up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order.

He issued directions to all divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions.

He ordered to setting up pickets to thoroughly check suspects. The officials have been directed to properly check all vehicles at all entry and exit points in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division in order to maintain law and order. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty and possible security threats, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Vehicles Sunday All

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

16 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

16 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

16 minutes ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

16 minutes ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.