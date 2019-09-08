UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Beefed Up In City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Security beefed up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Sunday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order.

He issued directives to all divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions. He ordered for setting up pickets for thorough checking of suspects. The officials have been directed to properly check all vehicles at all entry and exit points in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division in order to maintain law and order. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about sensitivity of their duty and possible security threats, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Vehicles Sunday All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

31 minutes ago

ADM launches infrastructure project in Al Bahyah

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree for municipal councils ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council organisational structure appr ..

46 minutes ago

Enthusiastic crowd in Abu Dhabi enabled me to defe ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Moments&#039; competition closes with over 5 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.