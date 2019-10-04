Security beefed up in City

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order during Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket match

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order during Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket match.

He issued the directives to all divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions. He ordered for setting up pickets to thoroughly check suspects. The officials have been directed to properly check all vehicles at all entry and exit point in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis in every division in order to maintain law and order. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty and possible security threats, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he concluded.