Security beefed up in city in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order.

He issued the directives to all the divisional SPs and asked them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions. He directed to set up pickets in order to thoroughly check suspects.

The officials were asked to properly check all vehicles at all entry and exit points in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis in every division in order to maintain law and order.

All divisional SPs were directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty and possible security threats, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) were also directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he concluded.