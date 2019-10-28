Security beefed up in city in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Monday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order.

He issued the directives to all the divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions. He directed to set up pickets in order to thoroughly check suspects. The officials have been directed to properly check all vehicles at all entry and exit point in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis in every division in order to maintain law and order. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty and possible security threats, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he concluded.