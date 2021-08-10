Security beefed up in city Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani on Tuesday directed to put security on high alert in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani on Tuesday directed to put security on high alert in the provincial capital.

In this regard, he issued necessary directions to all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for a thorough checking of people.

He directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and existing points of the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation of the city. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief the policemen, about sensitivity of the duty and security threats, he said.

The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directedto conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares, he added.