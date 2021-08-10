UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed Up In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:16 PM

Security beefed up in city Lahore

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani on Tuesday directed to put security on high alert in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani on Tuesday directed to put security on high alert in the provincial capital.

In this regard, he issued necessary directions to all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for a thorough checking of people.

He directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and existing points of the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation of the city. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief the policemen, about sensitivity of the duty and security threats, he said.

The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directedto conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares, he added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Vehicles Alert All

Recent Stories

Public service is essence of democracy: Chief Mini ..

Public service is essence of democracy: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court accepts NADRA employee's appeal agai ..

Supreme Court accepts NADRA employee's appeal against removal from service

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission Studying Letter From 6 Member States ..

EU Commission Studying Letter From 6 Member States on Afghan Migrant Returns

2 minutes ago
 Sports activities will soon resume under SOPs: Arb ..

Sports activities will soon resume under SOPs: Arbab Lutufullah

4 minutes ago
 Traders demand not to install PoS system on small ..

Traders demand not to install PoS system on small outlets

4 minutes ago
 Keeping environment clean best service to humanity ..

Keeping environment clean best service to humanity: Shahwani

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.