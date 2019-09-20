UrduPoint.com
Security Beefed Up In City Lahore

Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed the officials to beef up security in the provincial capital.

He issued the directions to all divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions.

He ordered for setting up pickets for thorough checking of suspects.

The officials have been directed to properly check all vehicles at all entry and exit point in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis in every division in order to maintain law and order.

All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of their duty and possible security threats, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he added.

