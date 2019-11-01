UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Beefed Up In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Security beefed up in city Lahore

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital.

He directed all SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions. He ordered for setting up pickets for thoroughly checking suspects. The officials have been directed to properly check all vehicles at all entry and exit points in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division in order to maintain law and order.

All SPs had been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty and possible security threats, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) had also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and their activities, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Bangladesh face-off in two-match ODI seri ..

8 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

19 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Lahore takes action against 29 ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits BVH to inquire afte ..

3 minutes ago

Business community invited to set up industrial un ..

3 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 567 cases in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.