Security beefed up in city Lahore

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital.

He directed all SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions. He ordered for setting up pickets for thoroughly checking suspects. The officials have been directed to properly check all vehicles at all entry and exit points in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division in order to maintain law and order.

All SPs had been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty and possible security threats, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) had also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and their activities, he added.