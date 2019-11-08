UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Beefed Up In City Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Security beefed up in city Lahore

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order.

He issued the directives to all the divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions. He directed to setup pickets in order to thoroughly check suspects.

The officials have been directed to check all vehicles at all entry and exit point in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis around sensitive areas of the city along with Chinese Consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty and possible security threats, he added.

However, the police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices. According to the spokesperson for police, the ongoing search operations were conducted to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order in the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order China Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Dr. Adnan says Nawaz Sharif's condition is critica ..

42 minutes ago

Ryabkov, IAEA Deputy Director General Discussed Si ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's Latest Move on Uranium Enrichment Not Viola ..

4 minutes ago

Drafting Body of Syria Constitution Committee Hold ..

4 minutes ago

Govt dismissed request to remove Assad Durrani's n ..

9 minutes ago

Delegation of Sikh leaders from Amritsar calls on ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.