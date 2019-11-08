Security beefed up in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the provincial capital in order to maintain law and order

He issued the directives to all the divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions. He directed to setup pickets in order to thoroughly check suspects.

The officials have been directed to check all vehicles at all entry and exit point in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis around sensitive areas of the city along with Chinese Consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty and possible security threats, he added.

However, the police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices. According to the spokesperson for police, the ongoing search operations were conducted to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order in the provincial capital.