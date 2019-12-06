Security beefed up in city Lahore

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the Punjab capital to maintain law and order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the Punjab capital to maintain law and order

He issued the directives to divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions.

He directed to set up pickets and officials had been directed to properly check vehicles at entry and exit points in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis in every division.

Officials of the Dolphin Force and the Police Response Unit had also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspects, he concluded.