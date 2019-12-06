UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Beefed Up In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:27 PM

Security beefed up in city Lahore

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the Punjab capital to maintain law and order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday directed authorities concerned to beef up security in the Punjab capital to maintain law and order.

He issued the directives to divisional SPs, ordering them to review security arrangements in their respective divisions.

He directed to set up pickets and officials had been directed to properly check vehicles at entry and exit points in the city.

The DIG said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis in every division.

Officials of the Dolphin Force and the Police Response Unit had also been directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspects, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Vehicles

Recent Stories

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

44 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

45 minutes ago

DIG holds open court in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Pickle factory, sweet shops sealed in Multan

3 minutes ago

Speakers stress disseminating Kh Ghulam Fareed's c ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Military Test Inspector Satellite Monitori ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.