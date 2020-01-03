Security beefed up in city Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed on Friday issued directions to officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the Punjab capital.

All SPs, DSPs and sub ordinate officers should personally review and ensure security arrangements at religious places, he ordered.

The officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit should remain alert besides checking vehicles, at entry and exit points of the city.