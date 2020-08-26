Security beefed up in Haripur, deployed 1800 policemen and FC force: DPO Haripur

Pak Army and Frontier Constabulary contingents Wednesday would also perform security duty with police in district Haripur as it was declared sensitive during Moharram. This was stated by the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ishfaq Anwar while talking to the media here

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pak Army and Frontier Constabulary contingents Wednesday would also perform security duty with police in district Haripur as it was declared sensitive during Moharram. This was stated by the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ishfaq Anwar while talking to the media here.

The DPO disclosed that Haripur is a sensitive district wherefrom the holy month Moharram to Shawal 164 traditional processions come out while during the first ten days of Moharram 35 processions and 154 Majalis are organized, in 19 Imambarghas on a daily basis 135 Majalis are being organized, adding he said.

Total 1800 members of the police force and FC are deputed for the security of the Moharram processions and Majalis, despite the deficiency of police force our jawans and officers are working day and night to successfully complete the Moharram task and police riders are patrolling round the clock, stating he said.

To maintain religious harmony, police have consulted with traders, the ulema of different factions and various concerned departments well before Moharram, we have also issued special instructions in the wake of COVID-19 for processions and Majalis for the use of face masks and sanitizers, maintaining social distance and directed them to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), Syed Ishfaq Anwar stated.

District Police Officer said that to ensure the law and order in Haripur we have taken all possible measures, police flag march is continued while Elite force commandos are also deputed for foolproof security.

We have increased the security of city particularly the sensitive areas, installed walk through gates at all Imambarghas and Majalis entry points, also placed barricades on the roads and barbed wire to restrict the entry of unauthorized persons, the DPO said.