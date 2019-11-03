Security beefed up in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have beefed up security to ensure law and order and maintain peace in the Capital keeping in view the possible attempt by the participants of azadi march to move ahead from the place designated at sector H-9.

Islamabad Police will be reinforced by adding more personnel of anti-riot police and paramilitary force borrowed from different provinces and divisions. Around 9,000 more trained personnel will be deployed at different locations marked as sensitive points. It is to mention that JUI-F leadership in Islamabad has signed the agreement with District Administration Islamabad not to move any other place except H-9 area designated for JUI-F gathering.

Extra deployment will be made in and around the Red Zone, especially in Diplomatic Enclave, a police source told APP.

Security apparatus in the Federal capital has been completely mobilized to avert any untoward incident, the source added. The administrations of PIMS and Polyclinic Hospital have issued alert in the hospitals ahead of Azadi march. Different departments including emergency departments have been directed to ensure maximum number of staff during the Azadi march. This alert would remain enforced from today until further orders, the source added.

In case the participants of Azadi March tried to move ahead, the source said they will be stopped near Peshawar Mor by placing barricades and using manual resistance.

Source said that Islamabad police is committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no one would be allowed to disturb peace.