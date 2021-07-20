Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Imran Qureshi on Tuesday beefed up security in the District to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Patrolling has been intensified and police personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points of the towns and cities, main chowks roads, markets, bazaars, shopping centres, sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident.

Beside, reports said that SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber has also been made strict security arrangements in the district Kamber Shahdadkot and deployed the policemen at sensitive areas of the District, town and chowks and entry and exit points of the cities.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana today evening visited the city bazaars and markets to review the security arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Ahuzha.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed the police to ensure safety to the people in the city bazaars and markets.