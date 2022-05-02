Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh has taken strict security measures in the district.

Patrolling has been intensified and police personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points of the towns and cities, main chowks roads, markets, bazaars, shopping centres, sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, reports said that SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber Bashir Ahmed Brohi has also been made strict security arrangements in the district Kamber Shahdadkot and deployed the policemen at sensitive areas of the District, towns and chowks and entry and exit points of the cities.