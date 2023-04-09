Security beefed up in Larkana during Ramazan

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran on Sunday issued special directives to take extra security measures during the Holy month of Ramazan in Larkana district.

The SSP Larkana asked Special Branch, Traffic Police and concerned officers of the district to ensure peace during the holy month.

He also directed security measures at all mosques, Imam bargahs, shopping centres and main bazaars and also during Iftar and Sehr and posting of the DIB officials to keep a vigil on suspected anti-social elements.

SSP also asked the Traffic Police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on busy thoroughfares and main markets.