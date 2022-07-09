Security beefed-up in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Sunday to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Sunday to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh has taken strict security measures in the district.

Patrolling has been intensified and police personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points of the towns and cities, main chowks, roads, markets, bazaars, shopping centres, and sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident.

Beside, reports said that SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot had made strict security arrangements in the district and deployed the policemen at sensitive areas, including town and chowks and entry and exit points of the cities.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana visited the city bazaars and markets to review the security arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Ahuzha.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed the police to ensure safety to the people in the city bazaars and markets.