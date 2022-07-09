UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed-up In Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Security beefed-up in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Sunday to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Sunday to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh has taken strict security measures in the district.

Patrolling has been intensified and police personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points of the towns and cities, main chowks, roads, markets, bazaars, shopping centres, and sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident.

Beside, reports said that SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot had made strict security arrangements in the district and deployed the policemen at sensitive areas, including town and chowks and entry and exit points of the cities.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana visited the city bazaars and markets to review the security arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Ahuzha.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed the police to ensure safety to the people in the city bazaars and markets.

Related Topics

Police Larkana Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to Step Down on Jul ..

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to Step Down on July 13 - Reports

40 seconds ago
 Bilawal to offer Eid prayers at Garhi Khuda Bux Bh ..

Bilawal to offer Eid prayers at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

41 seconds ago
 Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman resign from ministries ..

Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman resign from ministries to participate in election cam ..

44 seconds ago
 Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand ..

Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole

46 seconds ago
 CDA finalize cleanliness plan for Eid

CDA finalize cleanliness plan for Eid

4 minutes ago
 DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.