Security beefed-up in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran has taken strict security measures in the district.

Patrolling has been intensified and police personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points of the towns and cities, main roads, markets, bazars, shopping centres, sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident.

Beside, reports said that SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber has also been made strict security arrangements in the district Kamber�Shahdadkot and deployed the policemen at sensitive areas of the District, town and chowks and entry and exit points of the cities.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran along-with ASP City Attiqur Rehman Mekhan on Wednesday evening visited the city bazars and markets to review the security arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed the police to ensure safety to the people in the city bazars and markets.