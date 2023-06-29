Open Menu

Security Beefed Up In Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 12:20 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Security has been beefed up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts to avert any untoward incident, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday here.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan has taken strict security measures in the district.

Patrolling has been intensified and police personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points of the towns and cities, main roads, markets, bazaars, shopping centres and sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident.

Besides, reports said that SSP has also made strict security arrangements in the district Kamber–Shahdadkot and deployed the policemen at sensitive areas of the District, town and chowks and entry and exit points of the cities.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana today visited the city bazaars and markets to review the security arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and directed the police to ensure the safety of the people in the city bazaars and markets.

