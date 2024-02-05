Security Beefed Up In Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:09 PM
In the wake of any untoward incidents in the country, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Region Pervez Ahmed Chandio has alerted security for the upcoming general elections
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) In the wake of any untoward incidents in the country, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Region Pervez Ahmed Chandio has alerted security for the upcoming general elections.
DIG issued orders to police offices of all three districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze to beef up security arrangements throughout the region.
DIG also instructed police officers of the region to ensure close coordination and information sharing with other law enforcement agencies including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch and other departments in view of terrorism incidents.
He also issued orders for search and combing operations, enhancing intelligence, patrolling and snap-checking in suspected sensitive areas including public places, rallies and around public and corner meetings. DIG has also ordered coordinated, effective, solid and strong measures in the wake of the prevailing security situation.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore
Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumours apologizes
Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz lauds Pakistan Rangers’ ..
Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Safe City Project
Participation of youth vital to strengthen democracy, political system: PM
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Sanghar
Pakistan Embassy holds tree plantation to commemorate Turkish quake victims
Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from ..
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations2 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders14 minutes ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah14 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz lauds Pakistan Rangers’ performance, profes ..2 minutes ago
-
Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Safe City Project2 minutes ago
-
Participation of youth vital to strengthen democracy, political system: PM2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Sanghar2 minutes ago
-
PMML holds Kashmir solidarity meeting, rallies3 hours ago
-
Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from Sindh: PEC3 hours ago
-
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi4 hours ago
-
Police flag marches for election security4 hours ago
-
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day4 hours ago