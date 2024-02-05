Open Menu

Security Beefed Up In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:09 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) In the wake of any untoward incidents in the country, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Region Pervez Ahmed Chandio has alerted security for the upcoming general elections.

DIG issued orders to police offices of all three districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze to beef up security arrangements throughout the region.

DIG also instructed police officers of the region to ensure close coordination and information sharing with other law enforcement agencies including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch and other departments in view of terrorism incidents.

He also issued orders for search and combing operations, enhancing intelligence, patrolling and snap-checking in suspected sensitive areas including public places, rallies and around public and corner meetings. DIG has also ordered coordinated, effective, solid and strong measures in the wake of the prevailing security situation.

APP/rzq-nsm

